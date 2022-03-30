Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warmer winds today; Scattered late day storms Thursday

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for wind and scattered PM storms
By Phillip Williams
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday will put an end to the cold with temps climbing to near 70 across the region as our winds turn from the south. Clouds will begin to increase as our next weather system approaches from the west.

We will be tracking an approaching cold front that will bring some needed rain along with a low end severe weather risk late Thursday. This system will bring strong wind gusts to ENC on Thursday and some storms are likely in the late afternoon and evening hours. The primary risk with the scattered storms will be wind gusts up to 60 mph. The tornado risk will be low, but cannot be completely ruled out. Stick with WITN for updates and make sure you have the WITN Weather App on your phone or other mobile device.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 70. Wind: S 10-15.

Thursday

Windy and warmer with late afternoon/evening scattered storms. High of 79. Wind: SW20-25 G35. Rain chance: 80%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High of 72. Wind: W 15-20.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 68. Wind: E 5.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 71. Rain chance: 20%.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station
Semajs Short
Bertie Correctional inmate killed in afternoon attack
The crash happened after a police chase Monday afternoon.
Arrest made after Tarboro police cruiser flips over during chase
Jesse Reed resigned after an outburst laced with profanity inside his Onslow County classroom.
Teacher in foul-mouthed tirade speaks out for first time
Brandon Burbage
Bath man charged with stealing catalytic converters, facing drug charges

Latest News

The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles during a meeting with Sen. Tammy Baldwin,...
Tillis won’t vote in favor of Judge Jackson’s nomination to high court
Railroad tracks
State representative spearheading state-local partnership to deliver passenger rail service into Eastern Carolina
Derrick Roberts & David Silver
Two charged after Roanoke Rapids pharmacy burglary