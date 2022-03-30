Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warmer winds today; Scattered late day storms Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday will put an end to the cold with temps climbing to near 70 across the region as our winds turn from the south. Clouds will begin to increase as our next weather system approaches from the west.

We will be tracking an approaching cold front that will bring some needed rain along with a low end severe weather risk late Thursday. This system will bring strong wind gusts to ENC on Thursday and some storms are likely in the late afternoon and evening hours. The primary risk with the scattered storms will be wind gusts up to 60 mph. The tornado risk will be low, but cannot be completely ruled out. Stick with WITN for updates and make sure you have the WITN Weather App on your phone or other mobile device.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 70. Wind: S 10-15.

Thursday

Windy and warmer with late afternoon/evening scattered storms. High of 79. Wind: SW20-25 G35. Rain chance: 80%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High of 72. Wind: W 15-20.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 68. Wind: E 5.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 71. Rain chance: 20%.

