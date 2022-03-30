Advertisement

Gas prices impact Meals on Wheels program

Volunteers packing coolers for delivery.
Volunteers packing coolers for delivery.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices have gradually decreased from the national record-high $4.33 average for regular unleaded gas was reported on March 11 but they are still causing impacts.

With the state average just over $4, prices are posing challenges for some outreach programs, like Meals on Wheels and its volunteers.

“When COVID hit us back in 2020 and when we went through the shutdown, we lost some of those [volunteers]. Additionally, as this went along we weren’t getting as many volunteers coming in so we wouldn’t have any replacements. And we had staff available because the Senior Center was closed and so we had staff doing a lot of the drives. A lot of the volunteers picked up two three or four routes as well,” said Onslow County senior services coordinator Clay Calhoun.

“I have a daughter in college at ECU. You know it’s about an hour and a half away and it came to the point where I said I can’t come every couple of weeks to check in on you and have lunch. I try to make sure to work in my errands on the same day that I’m delivering meals so that I can minimize the amount of driving I do throughout the week,” said Meals on Wheels volunteer Odalys Montpeirous.

Onslow County Senior Services says despite the shortage of volunteers, they still manage to deliver 40-50 meals depending on the day.

Meals on Wheels says nearly 9 million seniors face the threat of hunger and 1 in 4 seniors live alone

