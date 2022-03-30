Advertisement

Former Farmville Central star Smith considering NBA Draft

He submitted his name to the NBA’s Underclassmen Advisory Committee
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC State freshman Terquavion Smith has started the process to enter the NBA Draft according to the NBC affiliate in Raleigh. Smith averaged 16.3 points per game this year. The Farmville Central grad has submitted his name to the NBA’s Underclassmen Advisory Committee for an evaluation. He’s eligible to return to school though as long as he doesn’t hire an agent.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station
Semajs Short
Bertie Correctional inmate killed in afternoon attack
The crash happened after a police chase Monday afternoon.
Arrest made after Tarboro police cruiser flips over during chase
Jesse Reed resigned after an outburst laced with profanity inside his Onslow County classroom.
Teacher in foul-mouthed tirade speaks out for first time
Brandon Burbage
Bath man charged with stealing catalytic converters, facing drug charges

Latest News

ECU Baseball falls to NC State
N.C. State baseball blanks ECU in rivalry game
ECU holds football pro day
ECU football hosts pro day, Coach Houston says 28 NFL teams had scouts on hand
ECU football hosts pro day, Coach Houston says 28 NFL teams had scouts on hand
ECU football hosts pro day, Coach Houston says 28 NFL teams had scouts on hand
N.C. State baseball blanks ECU in rivalry game
N.C. State baseball blanks ECU in rivalry game