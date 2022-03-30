Former Farmville Central star Smith considering NBA Draft

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC State freshman Terquavion Smith has started the process to enter the NBA Draft according to the NBC affiliate in Raleigh. Smith averaged 16.3 points per game this year. The Farmville Central grad has submitted his name to the NBA’s Underclassmen Advisory Committee for an evaluation. He’s eligible to return to school though as long as he doesn’t hire an agent.

