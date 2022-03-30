ECU football hosts pro day, Coach Houston says 28 NFL teams had scouts on hand

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 28 NFL teams had scouts in Greenville Tuesday morning for the annual ECU Football Pro Day. The dream to play in the league riding on a great showing for many of the Pirates.

“I feel good. I was a little nervous do you know the weeks of preparation and stuff I was kind of nervous,” says ECU linebacker Bruce Bivens, “But when I thought about it I said man I’ve been doing this my whole life. I’ve done drills my whole life, I’ve been running my whole life.”

“Nerves are all over the place,” says ECU safety D.J. Ford, “You just gotta remind yourself just calm down and run. You know how to run.”

A chance to show their athletic ability and even get pro scout feedback ahead of not only the NFL Draft, but also the unsigned free agency period.

“They felt like I move really well for a guy my size, my stature, my height, and everything,” says Ford, “There is no lag in my movement like they tend to see sometimes with a guy this tall. So, I felt good about that.”

“Just that I had a really good workout, solid. Just kind of keeping me, have good tape, but you know I just want the opportunity,” says ECU wide receiver Tyler Snead, “If I get that I feel like I’ve been the underdog my whole life.”

The Pirates All-American corner Ja’Quan McMillian has a good chance at getting taken in the NFL Draft next month. Even if it takes moving to nickel in the pros.

“Most teams have me listed as the nickel corner. Some have me as the corner,” says ECU cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian, “I have a couple visits set up. Top 30 visits. I have been to one. I’ve been to the Lions. The fourth I leave and go to Denver, and straight to Denver to the Cardinals, and then from the Cardinals I go to the Chiefs.”

The NFL Draft runs April 28th-30th.

