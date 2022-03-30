Advertisement

Cyclists & pedestrians get to use new Rodanthe Bridge before it opens to traffic

The Rodanthe Bridge is a 2.4-mile span that goes out over the Pamlico Sound, bypassing some of the most vulnerable parts of Highway 12.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RODANTHE, N.C. (WITN) - People will be able to walk and bike across a new bridge on the Outer Banks before it opens to traffic.

The Rodanthe Bridge is a 2.4-mile span that goes out over the Pamlico Sound, bypassing some of the most vulnerable parts of Highway 12 that often close because of ocean overwash.

The bridge goes out into the Pamlico Sound.
The bridge goes out into the Pamlico Sound.(NCDOT)

The bridge will open sometime in the middle of the month, but on April 9th pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use it during Community Day.

It begins with a “Run the Rodanthe Bridge”, a 5-mile and 5K race that begins at 8:00 a.m. The fundraiser is already closed to participants as the races have reached their capacity.

Then at 1:00 p.m., the bridge will be open to the public to walk or bike across until 5:00 p.m.

Parking for those attending will be available at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Center and at the Rodanthe beach access parking lot.

The Rodanthe Bridge costs $145.33 million and work began four years ago.

