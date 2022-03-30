Advertisement

Craven Works holds job fair in New Bern

By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Eastern Carolina employers continue to use job fairs to try to find workers.

NC Works hosted an event at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center Tuesday.

It says nearly 200 people came through, including high school students who got a chance to see what types of opportunities are available.

Overall, more than 50 employers attended with jobs available in law enforcement, health care and the military.

Reeshema Walker, NC Works Craven Manager says, “Coming out of the pandemic a lot of employers put a lot of money toward making sure their workers are safe. A lot of employers increased their wages and made their hours flexible.”

If you missed the job fair, NC Works says it can still help people through a phone call or a visit to its office.

