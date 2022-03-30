COOL STEAL: Police looking for air conditioner thieves from Sam’s Club

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are hoping you can help them catch people who are involved in a cool theft from a discount store Wednesday morning.

Winterville police released surveillance photos of a man and two women who are wanted for the air conditioner theft at Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.

Police said the man made off with a $400 portable AC unit from the store around 11:40 a.m.

Authorities also released a photo of the car that the three were believed to be in this morning.

Sam's Club suspect vehicle (Winterville police)

Anyone with information on the three people should call the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.