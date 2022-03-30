COOL STEAL: Police looking for air conditioner thieves from Sam’s Club
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are hoping you can help them catch people who are involved in a cool theft from a discount store Wednesday morning.
Winterville police released surveillance photos of a man and two women who are wanted for the air conditioner theft at Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.
Police said the man made off with a $400 portable AC unit from the store around 11:40 a.m.
Authorities also released a photo of the car that the three were believed to be in this morning.
Anyone with information on the three people should call the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.
