Celebrating National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day in ENC

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Tuesday is National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day, and customers are encouraged to support local businesses.

Every year on March 29th customers are encouraged to shop or dine locally to support the community.

Popular ways to show support include giving gift cards to your favorite small businesses and sharing your experiences on social media and of course being a regular customer.

The Small Business Administration says there are more than 27 million small businesses in our country which provide local jobs, and often sponsor local schools, activities, and events.

Winterville restaurant owner Lawrence Manning credits his staff and loyal customers for his business’s success. “We have a lot of local people that come in and spend their money with us every day. Not just once in a while but every day, and it’s what makes the local community grow. It’s what makes us be strong and stand with one another.”

Manning says many small business owners need customer support more than ever as they rebound from the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.