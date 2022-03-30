Advertisement

Celebrating National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day in ENC

March 26 is National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day.
March 26 is National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Tuesday is National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day, and customers are encouraged to support local businesses.

Every year on March 29th customers are encouraged to shop or dine locally to support the community.

Popular ways to show support include giving gift cards to your favorite small businesses and sharing your experiences on social media and of course being a regular customer.

The Small Business Administration says there are more than 27 million small businesses in our country which provide local jobs, and often sponsor local schools, activities, and events.

Winterville restaurant owner Lawrence Manning credits his staff and loyal customers for his business’s success. “We have a lot of local people that come in and spend their money with us every day. Not just once in a while but every day, and it’s what makes the local community grow. It’s what makes us be strong and stand with one another.”

Manning says many small business owners need customer support more than ever as they rebound from the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station
The mishap happened around 11:50 a.m. at the intersection of East Fire Tower Road and Charles...
POLICE: Pitt County EMS driver to be charged in Greenville crash
Jesse Reed resigned after an outburst laced with profanity inside his Onslow County classroom.
Teacher in foul-mouthed tirade speaks out for first time
The crash happened after a police chase Monday afternoon.
Arrest made after Tarboro police cruiser flips over during chase
Semajs Short
Bertie Correctional inmate killed in afternoon attack

Latest News

An emergency preparedness drill was held at Lenoir Community College for members of the eastern...
LCC holds emergency response drill
NC Works hosted a job fair at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center.
Craven Works holds job fair in New Bern
A Vietnam Veterans Day event was held in New Bern.
Vietnam Veterans Day observed in New Bern
WITN photo
Barton College hosts Ukraine crisis discussion