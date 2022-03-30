Barton College hosts Ukraine crisis discussion

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - As Russia continues to scale back military operations, leaders at one local college held an open discussion to talk about the war.

A few dozen students of the Barton College community, gathered inside Howard Chapel Tuesday morning for a brown bag lunch discussion about the crisis in Ukraine.

While listeners got the chance to enjoy Ukrainian themed food, panelists broke down different aspects of the Russian invasion.

Assistant History Professor, Dr. Rachel Deale, explained the historical significance of why Russian President Vladimir Putin is interested in seizing Ukraine.

“When he [Putin] took power in Russia, he declared he wanted to see the return of a lot of states back to Russia because he saw them being as a part of Russia,” Deale said.

Nearly one month into the war, Russia announced they would scale back military operations.

Criminology professor, Dr. Suleyman Ozeren, credits that to the Ukrainian resilience and the fact that 20,000 foreign fighters have joined the fight. Ozeren says it also has to do with the way NATO reacted to it.

“I think Putin’s regime did not expect the West to unify,” Ozeren said. “I think they expected something that the Obama administration did in 2014 when Crimea was invaded, but to Russia, this was a surprise.”

Numerous countries handed Russia harsh sanctions which hurt their economy. Though gas prices shot up when the invasion began, Dr. John Bethune, says it was going to happen either way based on future expectations from gas companies.

“When you see oil prices, those are future oil prices,” Bethune said. “So when oil prices are striking $100 a barrel, that’s not oil in the market now. That’s oil bought in the future. So when future expectations change, those prices come down and other prices follow.”

According to AAA, the average gallon of regular gas in North Carolina is $4.03. That’s 5 cents cheaper than last week.

