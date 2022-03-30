Advertisement

Avian flu found in commercial farm, 32,100 turkeys euthanized

(USDA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State agriculture officials say 32,100 turkeys were euthanized after the commercial operation tested positive for the avian flu.

The positive sample at the Johnston County farm was first identified by a state lab in Raleigh and confirmed by a USDA lab in Ames, Iowa.

It’s the first case of High Path Avian Influenza in domestic poultry in the state. So far, there have been four deaths of wild birds due to the virus.

Because of the positive results, the state will be testing flocks within 6.2 miles of the affected operation. That zone includes parts of Johnston, Sampson, and Wayne counties.

Since late January, the virus has been found in 48 commercial farms in 12 states, and 32 backyard flocks in 13 states.

The warning signs of High Path Avian Influenza include:

  • Reduced energy, decreased appetite, and/or decreased activity
  • Lower egg production and/or soft-shelled or misshapen eggs
  • Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb and wattles
  • Purple discoloration of the wattles, comb and legs
  • Difficulty breathing, runny nares (nose), and/or sneezing
  • Twisting of the head and neck, stumbling, falling down, tremors and/or circling
  • Greenish diarrhea

