Avian flu found in commercial farm, 32,100 turkeys euthanized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State agriculture officials say 32,100 turkeys were euthanized after the commercial operation tested positive for the avian flu.

The positive sample at the Johnston County farm was first identified by a state lab in Raleigh and confirmed by a USDA lab in Ames, Iowa.

It’s the first case of High Path Avian Influenza in domestic poultry in the state. So far, there have been four deaths of wild birds due to the virus.

Because of the positive results, the state will be testing flocks within 6.2 miles of the affected operation. That zone includes parts of Johnston, Sampson, and Wayne counties.

Since late January, the virus has been found in 48 commercial farms in 12 states, and 32 backyard flocks in 13 states.

The warning signs of High Path Avian Influenza include:

Reduced energy, decreased appetite, and/or decreased activity

Lower egg production and/or soft-shelled or misshapen eggs

Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb and wattles

Purple discoloration of the wattles, comb and legs

Difficulty breathing, runny nares (nose), and/or sneezing

Twisting of the head and neck, stumbling, falling down, tremors and/or circling

Greenish diarrhea

