Alex Jones faces fines for skipping Sandy Hook deposition

FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at Capitol Hill in Washington. Infowars host Jones has offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit by relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims who said he defamed them by asserting the massacre never happened, according to court filings Tuesday, March 29, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge says Infowars host Alex Jones will be fined $25,000 to $50,000 per weekday until he appears for a deposition in a lawsuit brought by relatives of some victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Judge Barbara Bellis issued the penalty Wednesday after finding Jones in contempt of court for failing to appear at a deposition last week in Austin, Texas, home to Jones and Infowars.

Jones cited a health problem that included vertigo, which turned out to be a sinus infection, and said he followed his doctors’ advice to stay home.

Relatives of some of the shooting victims are suing Jones for defamation for calling the 2012 school shooting a hoax.

