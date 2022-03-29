Vietnam automaker locating state’s first car assembly plant in Chatham County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An electric vehicle plant in Chatham County will be the state’s first car assembly plant and is the largest economic announcement in the state’s history.

VinFast will create 7,500 jobs and invest up to $2 billion in the first phase of the plant at the Triangle Innovation Point megasite.

“North Carolina is quickly becoming the center of our country’s emerging, clean energy economy,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “VinFast’s transformative project will bring many good jobs to our state, along with a healthier environment as more electric vehicles take to the road to help us reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

VinFast was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam. The company already has a state-of-the-art production facility in Hai Phong which will have a capacity to make 950,000 vehicles each year by 2026.

Officials expect production to start in July 2024 in Chatham County with the capacity to be 150,000 vehicles a year. Vehicles to be produced at the site include the VinFast VF 9, a 7-passenger all-electric SUV and the VinFast VF 8, a 5-passenger, all-electric mid-size SUV.

The state is giving VinFast a Job Development Investment Grant. Based on how much the company impacts the state’s economy, VinFast could be reimbursed up to $316.1 million, paid over a time period of 32 years.

