Tarboro police cruiser flips over during chase, crash

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after a Tarboro police car flipped over following a car chase and crash Monday evening.

Spokesperson for the Highway Patrol Christopher Knox says the crash happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of US-64 Alt and Howard Avenue. He says a police officer and another driver were both involved in the crash.

Video shared with WITN shows the police cruiser flipped over on the side of the road and traffic backed up.

Knox says one person had minor injuries, although his or her identity has not been released.

WITN has reached out to Tarboro police multiple times to get more details on the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

