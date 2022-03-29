Sports Spotlight: D.H. Conley’s Joseph grows into senior All-Star

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school basketball season is in the books. The inaugural 919 vs 252 all-star games gave seniors who were not committed a chance to shine on Saturday. D.H. Conley guard Deontay Joseph won the skills competition Friday and showed out in the games. We feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“Ever since I was little my dad put the ball in my hands and I just grew up with it,” says D.H. Conley senior guard Deontay Joseph, “I’ve just always been around basketball so I just got a love the game.”

D.H. Conley senior Deontay Joseph grew into a four year varsity player for the Vikings.

“It has been a ride man. It has been fun. I know I grew a lot there,” says Joseph.

After years of being a star making the jump to high school took time to adjust.

“I remember some of those frustrating times his freshman year,” says Conley head coach Rob Maloney.

“My coach said I can go back to JV, or stick with varsity, and I told him I wanted to stick with varsity to get better,” says Joseph, “They got me better throughout the years and I got stronger and tougher every year.”

Joseph learned to be a point guard and a leader for Conley.

“You know somehow we flew under the radar all year. You have a player like Deontay being our leading scorer, facing everybody’s best player night in a night out,” says Maloney, “That’s the beauty of Deontay Joseph. If his shots off, he found other ways to be effective. The impact that he has had on our program has just been enormous.”

Deontay helped guide Conley to a 20-5 record and took them three rounds deep in the state tournament.

“We came in and worked hard each and every day and we knew what we could do,” says Joseph, “We just stuck to what our coaching staff told us and we went far. I felt like we should’ve went farther though.”

Joseph earned an invite to the 252 vs 919 all-star weekend. One of the area’s top senior players.

“It was fun being here,” says Joseph, “Just a blessing and a good opportunity playing against the best players around.”

Like many high school seniors now he is waiting on the portal to clear up so he can finalize a destination to play at the next level. the interest is there.

“Hopefully I can play in college,” says Joseph, “I’m still looking for my options but I’m going to be going to a couple camps and just keep working.”

“Hopefully they’ll be able to pull the plug and give him an official offer very soon,” says Maloney, “because when they do that they’re going to find out this young man is a very good ballplayer.”

