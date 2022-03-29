Pitt County man wins big on Fast Play jackpot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County man is planning a family vacation after winning a $109,383 Fast Play jackpot on Saturday.

Leroy Blango, of Greenville, stopped at the Handy Mart on Charles Boulevard in Greenville and tried his luck with a $2 Bingo Bucks ticket. He knew he had “won pretty good” when he saw the message telling him to go to the lottery headquarters.

“I’m a low maintenance guy,” said Blango, “It doesn’t take a lot to make me happy. Now I can enjoy life a bit more.”

The truck driver claimed his prize on Monday and took home $77,673 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Fast Play’s rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won. On Tuesday morning, the jackpot was over a quarter million dollars and still growing. A $2 ticket, like Bingo Bucks, receives 20 percent of the jackpot amount. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000.

