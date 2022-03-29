Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Where is it windiest on a typical day?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On a typical day in North Carolina, there is some wind. When comparing the coast, the mountains, and points in between, which is the windiest, 2nd windiest and least windy?

Hint: Where did the Wright brothers choose for their first flight? It was one of the windiest locations around and should give you a good clue about the answer today.

Beach locations tend to have the windiest weather with the mountains having the 2nd windiest. Places in between the beaches and mountains tend to have less wind than each end of the state. Now you know why the Wright brothers chose the NC coast (Kitty Hawk) for their first flight. The winds were steady and fairly strong. The mountains rank right behind the beaches because air has to squeeze over the mountains and thus blows stronger to do so, just not stronger than the wind blowing with the openness along the coast. - Phillip Williams

