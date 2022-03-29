Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Where is it windiest on a typical day?

Of the three main regions of North Carolina, rank them from windiest to least windy
By Phillip Williams
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On a typical day in North Carolina, there is some wind. When comparing the coast, the mountains, and points in between, which is the windiest, 2nd windiest and least windy?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 29
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 29(WITN)

Hint: Where did the Wright brothers choose for their first flight? It was one of the windiest locations around and should give you a good clue about the answer today.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Mar 29
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Mar 29(WITN)

Beach locations tend to have the windiest weather with the mountains having the 2nd windiest. Places in between the beaches and mountains tend to have less wind than each end of the state. Now you know why the Wright brothers chose the NC coast (Kitty Hawk) for their first flight. The winds were steady and fairly strong. The mountains rank right behind the beaches because air has to squeeze over the mountains and thus blows stronger to do so, just not stronger than the wind blowing with the openness along the coast. - Phillip Williams

