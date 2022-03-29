Paramedic supervisor charged in Greenville crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County EMS supervisor has been charged by Greenville police after Monday’s crash at a busy Greenville intersection.

The accident happened around 11:50 a.m. at East Fire Tower Road and Charles Boulevard.

Police say the driver of the EMS vehicle, Merredith Lovely, was charged with unsafe movement. Pitt County says Lovely is a paramedic shift supervisor who has been with them since July 2014.

Police said the other vehicle had the green light and that Lovely, who was on an emergency call at the time, did not properly clear the intersection before proceeding through the red light.

Both drivers were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

