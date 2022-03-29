Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Quite cold today, but warmer Wednesday, stormy Thursday

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for a storm threat
WITN First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, March 29, 2022
By Phillip Williams
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After another freezing start, temperatures will struggle to reach the low 50s Tuesday afternoon under partly sunny skies. Many of us will be a solid fifteen degrees below normal. Wednesday will put an end to the cold with low 70s returning across the region. Clouds will begin to increase as our next weather system approaches from the west on Thursday.

We will be tracking a storm system that will likely bring icy conditions to the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest with strong storms through the rest of the central United States through the Gulf Coast. This system will bring strong wind to ENC on Thursday and some storms are likely in the afternoon and evening. Stick with WITN for updates.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 52. Wind: N 5. Overnight low of 40.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with a high of 73. Wind: S 10-15.

Thursday

Windy and warmer with late afternoon/evening storms. High of 79. Wind: SW20-25 G35. Rain chance: 80%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High of 72. Wind: W 15-20.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 68. Wind: E 5.

