Hope for the Warriors offers workshop to help service members find employment

Cohen Clinic at Hope for the Warriors
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The transition from service to civilian life can be daunting for our nation’s heroes. That’s why Hope for the Warriors is offering a virtual workshop on Tuesday to help service members find meaningful employment opportunities.

The free virtual Employee Readiness Workshop will be a three part series that helps active-duty, veterans and military spouses train and apply for jobs. The workshop covers topics such as resume revision, in-person and virtual interview training, online networking, and open dialogue surrounding military to civilian skillset translation. Recruiters and human resources experts will also be on hand to share tips regarding the best practices.

The workshop will run from 12- 1 p.m. You can register here. The event will also be livestreamed on Facebook.

Similar workshops will be held on June 7 and September 20.

Hope For The Warriors was founded by military families at Camp Lejeune in 2006. The non-profit provides comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans and military families that are focused on transition, health and wellness, peer engagement and connections to community resources.

