Health resources and produce distribution held in Bethel

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) -A local effort to make healthcare available to rural communities continued Monday.

Vidant Health teamed up with several community service organizations to host a free produce distribution and health resources event in the Pitt County town of Bethel.

The event was held in partnership with the Town of Bethel and the Youth Activity Center along with the Conetoe Family Life Center and Churches Outreach Network.

Visitors received boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables, nonperishable items, and hand sanitizer. COVID-19 testing was also available along with blood pressure and diabetes screenings.

Judy Johnson attended the event and says, “It’s convenient and you don’t have to travel very far to go and the people are very cordial and very willing to help.”

Monday was the last of two events hosted in Bethel.

