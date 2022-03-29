Grow Local program introduces Pitt County students to career fields

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An up-close initiative is hoping to keep our region’s youth right here in eastern Carolina.

Grow Local is a program designed to create and unveil career interests, grow the talent pipeline, and connect local businesses to future employees.

Monday, students across the Pitt County School District visited a construction site at Pitt Community College to talk to construction workers and leaders about what they do and what types of jobs they perform.

While at the site, students got to step onto the construction site and see workers performing their duties.

Matt Johnson, MHA Works project architect says, “We thought it would be a good thing to do to talk about what we do and showing them we are responsible for oversight and managing the construction process as well.”

This week, students will also get a chance to visit other locations like World Cat, Morgan Printers, and Greenville Fire-Rescue.

Grow Local is a collaboration between the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, the Greenville-ENC Alliance, Mayne Pharma, and Pitt County Economic Development.

