Goldsboro teen critically injured in shooting
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Goldsboro.
Goldsboro police said the shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. in the 900 block of Hugh Street which is in the Lincoln Homes housing complex.
They found 17-year-old Tyrese Hines with multiple gunshot wounds.
Hines was first taken to Wayne UNC Health Care and then airlifted to Vidant Medical Center.
Police have not announced any arrests or a motive in the shooting.
