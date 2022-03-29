Advertisement

Goldsboro teen critically injured in shooting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Goldsboro.

Goldsboro police said the shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. in the 900 block of Hugh Street which is in the Lincoln Homes housing complex.

They found 17-year-old Tyrese Hines with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hines was first taken to Wayne UNC Health Care and then airlifted to Vidant Medical Center.

Police have not announced any arrests or a motive in the shooting.

