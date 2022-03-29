ECU star basketball player Brandon Suggs announces he is entering the transfer portal, second starter to leave in two days

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the second straight day an ECU star men’s basketball player has announced they are entering the transfer portal. Brandon Suggs making his announcement on Tuesday morning.

Suggs was the Pirates third leading scorer averaging 10.1 points per game. He averaged just over 4 rebounds per game.

With the transfers of Suggs and Newton, paired with Vance Jackson’s end of eligibility, the Pirates will lose an average of 40 points per game from this season’s team.

Suggs has 2 years of eligibility remaining.

