Advertisement

ECU star basketball player Brandon Suggs announces he is entering the transfer portal, second starter to leave in two days

Tristen Newton announced plan to transfer on Monday
ECU guard Brandon Suggs
ECU guard Brandon Suggs(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the second straight day an ECU star men’s basketball player has announced they are entering the transfer portal. Brandon Suggs making his announcement on Tuesday morning.

Suggs was the Pirates third leading scorer averaging 10.1 points per game. He averaged just over 4 rebounds per game.

With the transfers of Suggs and Newton, paired with Vance Jackson’s end of eligibility, the Pirates will lose an average of 40 points per game from this season’s team.

Suggs has 2 years of eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mishap happened around 11:50 a.m. at the intersection of East Fire Tower Road and Charles...
POLICE: Pitt County EMS driver to be charged in Greenville crash
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station
Jesse Reed resigned after an outburst laced with profanity inside his Onslow County classroom.
Teacher in foul-mouthed tirade speaks out for first time
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office today released surveillance photos of the man who ended up...
Man wanted for campground vehicle break-in

Latest News

ECU tops Tulane in OT 88-80
ECU men’s basketball star Tristen Newton announces he is entering the transfer portal
Duke-UNC
UNC crushes Saint Peter’s, will meet Duke in Final Four
Another big inning lifts ECU baseball, ECU football holds first spring scrimmage
Another big inning lifts ECU baseball, ECU football holds first spring scrimmage
ECU baseball took on VCU Saturday, ECU football held first spring scrimmage
Another big inning lifts ECU baseball, ECU football holds first spring scrimmage