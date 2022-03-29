ECU baseball game moved up due to weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball game against NC State was pushed up due to the cold weather.

The game will now begin at 4:30 p.m. at Lewis Field Inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.

The Pirates are currently 14-11 after a weekend series against Virginia Commonwealth University that saw ECU take two wins and VCU take one.

NC State is currently 15-8.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.