ECU baseball game moved up due to weather
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball game against NC State was pushed up due to the cold weather.
The game will now begin at 4:30 p.m. at Lewis Field Inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.
The Pirates are currently 14-11 after a weekend series against Virginia Commonwealth University that saw ECU take two wins and VCU take one.
NC State is currently 15-8.
