Brody School of Medicine named most diverse medical school in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine has again ranked as North Carolina’s most diverse medical school. This is according to a listing of the 2023 best Graduate Schools released by U.S. News & World Report.

“Our rankings in U.S. News & World Report demonstrate the fulfillment of our mission. We are leaders in diversity and creating physicians who practice primary care in rural and underserved communities,” said Dr. Jason Higginson, executive dean of the Brody School of Medicine. “These outcomes demonstrate that North Carolina’s investment in Brody continues to bear fruit and reinforce the importance of Brody.”

ECU’s medical school ranked near the top in the nation in several categories. The categories and Brody’s rankings this year are:

Most Diverse Medical Schools — ninth out of 125 schools ranked

Most Graduates Practicing in Primary Care — 22nd of 161 schools

Most Graduates Practicing in Rural Areas — 31st of 161 schools

Most Graduates Practicing in Health Professional Shortage Areas — 13th of 161 schools (Federally-defined geographic areas, populations or facilities with a shortage of primary, dental or mental health care providers).

Brody ranked the highest for medical schools in North Carolina in each of the four categories. It also was 26th out of 124 U.S. schools ranked in primary care.

“These rankings are reflective of the Brody School of Medicine’s direct response to the health care challenges unique to eastern North Carolina and our state,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, dean of Brody and CEO of Vidant Health. “We are committed to training students who come from North Carolina and have a true calling to serve North Carolinians through medicine by focusing on primary care and practicing in rural communities and areas where health care professionals are in short supply.”

