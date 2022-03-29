Advertisement

Bethel Insurance business recognized for 100 years of service

By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - A local family-owned business is being recognized for 100 years of operating in one eastern Carolina community.

J.W. Rook and Son Insurance was presented Monday with the Century Award by North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.

The family-owned agency was founded in downtown Bethel in Pitt County back in 1920 and is still operating there today.

Commissioner Causey says it’s one of the longest-running family-owned insurance agencies in the state.

The agency has grown over the years and now employs 18 people at three Pitt County locations.

Kevin Adams, J.W. Rook and Son President says, “Very proud to be able to be part of the agency and to continue to grow and continue that legacy that they started back in 1920.”

Adams says plans are in place for the next generation to keep the family business running.

