Bertie Correctional inmate killed in afternoon attack

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are investigating the murder of an inmate at an Eastern Carolina prison this afternoon.

The state Department of Public Safety said that Semajs Short was attacked in a housing area at Bertie Correctional Institution around 2:15 p.m.

Three other inmates were injured during what is being called a group assault by other inmates.

Short, who was serving a 25-year sentence for second-degree murder from Halifax County, was pronounced dead less than 30 minutes after the attack.

The prison was put on modified lockdown as investigators worked to learn what happened. DPS says no prison staff was injured.

Windsor police and the SBI are investigating the murder.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.