Advertisement

Bertie Correctional inmate killed in afternoon attack

Semajs Short
Semajs Short(NCDPS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are investigating the murder of an inmate at an Eastern Carolina prison this afternoon.

The state Department of Public Safety said that Semajs Short was attacked in a housing area at Bertie Correctional Institution around 2:15 p.m.

Three other inmates were injured during what is being called a group assault by other inmates.

Short, who was serving a 25-year sentence for second-degree murder from Halifax County, was pronounced dead less than 30 minutes after the attack.

The prison was put on modified lockdown as investigators worked to learn what happened. DPS says no prison staff was injured.

Windsor police and the SBI are investigating the murder.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mishap happened around 11:50 a.m. at the intersection of East Fire Tower Road and Charles...
POLICE: Pitt County EMS driver to be charged in Greenville crash
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station
Jesse Reed resigned after an outburst laced with profanity inside his Onslow County classroom.
Teacher in foul-mouthed tirade speaks out for first time
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office today released surveillance photos of the man who ended up...
Man wanted for campground vehicle break-in

Latest News

Researchers say fishing industry is at risk from climate change.
UNC Researchers: Climate change causing fish migration
Opioid crisis and the rise of fentanyl
Area help for those struggling with substance abuse, as opioid crisis reaches new heights
America has chosen Annie Rose from Ohio as the winner of the fourth-annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.
America votes therapy dog to be next Cadbury Easter Bunny
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station