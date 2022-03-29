Advertisement

Bath man charged with stealing catalytic converters, facing drug charges

Brandon Burbage
Brandon Burbage(Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested after deputies say he stole five catalytic converters from parked vehicles.

On Monday, Beaufort County deputies arrested Branon Burbage with five counts of felony cutting, mutilating, defacing, or otherwise injuring property to obtain nonferrous metals and 5 counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle parts.

The 30-year-old Bath man was found with meth and a weapon, deputies said.

They also charged him with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and a probation violation.

Burbage is being held on a $150,000 secured bond.

