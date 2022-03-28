Advertisement

WHO AM I? Man caught on camera inside Roanoke Rapids home

Roanoke Rapids police say the break-in happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of...
Roanoke Rapids police say the break-in happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Wheeler Street.(Roanoke Rapids police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police need your help in tracking down a man they say broke into a home over the weekend.

Roanoke Rapids police say the break-in happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Wheeler Street.

The homeowner’s security system provided police with four very clear photos of the man who broke into the home, two inside when he was wearing a mask and two outside on the back deck.

Anyone with information on the break-in should call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-4444.

