Teacher in foul-mouthed tirade speaks out for first time

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A high school teacher who resigned a day after a foul-mouthed tirade in his classroom is finally speaking out.

WITN’s Deric Rush sat down this morning with Jesse Reed, who taught at Southwest High School, outside of Jacksonville.

Earlier this month, video surfaced that showed Reed berating students in his first-period class.

Reed admits things went too far. “Yes, and I did go way too far on that, and again, like I said, I just lost that fight,” Reed told WITN.

That fight, not with one of his students, but Reed says with memories while in the Marine Corps.

“I’ve been diagnosed with PTSD since about 2015. During my interview I made sure that I did mention that,” he said.

Last week, a school district spokesman said to their knowledge, the teacher did not have PTSD.

Reed says he was triggered into the outburst, but by what he isn’t sure. He told us it started off as an attempt to regain control of the classroom -- saying students were resisting his request to put away their phones. As far as gunshots being heard, he said that was in a video he played for students in class.

Ultimately, Reed says he takes ownership of what happened.

“I don’t I don’t want to become a rallying call for anyone be far left, far right you know. I messed up I had a bad day. I lost my internal fight that day, I didn’t recognize my triggers. I triggered and looking back I should have walked out,” the former teacher said.

The school system said Reed will no longer be able to work in the district, while he says he’s now seeking mental health resources to treat his PTSD.

