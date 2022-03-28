Street preservation project begins in one Eastern Carolina city

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Work to maintain the condition of 50 streets in Greenville begins today. This is part of the city’s 2022 Street Rehabilitation and Preservation projects.

The preservation efforts will include micro paving, crack sealing, and pavement markings on 50 city streets. The work is expected to take place over the next four months.

An additional 11 streets will see milling, resurfacing, deep patch repairs, ADA improvements, traffic signal loop work, and pavement markings as part of the street rehabilitation contract. That work is expected to begin on April 4 and last 8 to 12 weeks.

Construction for both projects will take place between 8 am and 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Some weekend work may be necessary.

Click here for a map of the streets that are impacted.

