Advertisement

Street preservation project begins in one Eastern Carolina city

Work to maintain the condition of 50 streets in Greenville begins today.
Work to maintain the condition of 50 streets in Greenville begins today.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Work to maintain the condition of 50 streets in Greenville begins today. This is part of the city’s 2022 Street Rehabilitation and Preservation projects.

The preservation efforts will include micro paving, crack sealing, and pavement markings on 50 city streets. The work is expected to take place over the next four months.

An additional 11 streets will see milling, resurfacing, deep patch repairs, ADA improvements, traffic signal loop work, and pavement markings as part of the street rehabilitation contract. That work is expected to begin on April 4 and last 8 to 12 weeks.

Construction for both projects will take place between 8 am and 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Some weekend work may be necessary.

Click here for a map of the streets that are impacted.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones gather at a funeral for Jaquille Jackson, a 13-year-old who was killed in a hit and...
Loved ones remember 13-year-old killed in hit and run
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
ECU Storm the Stadium 2022
ECU Storm the Stadium Saturday morning
President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will...
Blinken reassures allies ahead of possible Iran deal
Public beach access on Radio Island will temporarily close staring on Monday, Mar. 28.
Beach access in Carteret Co. closed for dredging project

Latest News

Police released surveillance photos of the man who they say was involved in a theft at a Family...
Police looking for Family Dollar thief
Owl trapped in Greenville home
WHAT A HOOT: Greenville police rescue owl trapped in home
UNC crushes Saint Peter’s, will meet Duke in Final Four
UNC crushes Saint Peter’s, will meet Duke in Final Four
Registration for summer camps at Pitt Community College opens today
Registration for summer camps at Pitt Community College opens today