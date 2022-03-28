Advertisement

Registration for summer camps at Pitt Community College opens today

(WITN)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Registration opens Monday for summer camps at Pitt Community College.

The camps begin on June 13 and run through August until school starts back up. There’s a wide variety of camps being offered, including BMX camp, kayaking, YouTube content creators, painting and more.

The college will also offer a Try a Trade Camp, where 7th through 10th graders can try out different programs at PCC to get a better idea of their interests and skillsets.

Camp coordinators say this is is the first year since the pandemic began that all the camps will meet face to face. Community Development Coordinator at PCC Lisa Webb says it’s important for kids to get that social interaction.

“I think now that we have had the pandemic, I think students haven’t had that socialization and adults haven’t had that socialization. I think it’s time to get back to it now that we can,” Webb explained.

All camps are open on a first come, first serve basis. Prices and age ranges vary based on the camps.

To find out more information on how to register, click here.

