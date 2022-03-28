Red Flag Warning for high fire danger this afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 7pm for Greene, Pitt, Martin, Bertie, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Halifax, Edgecombe, Wilson, Nash, Franklin, Warren, Vance, and Granville Counties in North Carolina. The rest of Eastern North Carolina has an increased brush and forest fire threat as well, but are not included in the red flag warning.

Gusty winds and low humidity are combining to make brush and forest dry. This will allow for rapid spread of any fires. West and northwest winds are expected to gust between 20 and 30 mph this afternoon. Relative humidity levels are forecast between 15 and 25%.

Weather conditions will improve slightly Tuesday with less wind. It will remain dry until a front moves through late Thursday.

Red Flag Warning 1pm Until 7pm (WITN)

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.