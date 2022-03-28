Police looking for Family Dollar thief
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Roanoke Rapids need your help in tracking down someone who stole from a dollar store last week.
Police released surveillance photos of the man who they say was involved in a theft at a Family Dollar on Wednesday.
Anyone with information on the theft should call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-4444.
