Police looking for Family Dollar thief

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Roanoke Rapids need your help in tracking down someone who stole from a dollar store last week.

Police released surveillance photos of the man who they say was involved in a theft at a Family Dollar on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the theft should call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-4444.

