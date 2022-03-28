Peletah Ministries COVID resources, hurricane relief event in New Bern

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Organizations are coming together to offer COVID-19 assistance and help churches still recovering from Hurricane Florence.

The ENC Regional Church and Community Resiliency Collaborative will be held Monday from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center at 203 S. Front Street.

Peletah Ministries is hosting the event in collaboration with more than 40 organizations. The event will provide people, organizations and churches with COVID-19 assistance and Hurricane Florence relief. The event will include free health screenings, housing assistance, employment opportunities, free fresh food boxes, free COVID19 vaccines/boosters, free onsite COVID19 testing, free N95 masks, free take home COVID19 test kits, intake services with Coastal Community Action, Inc. and Craven County Disaster Recovery Alliance.

There will also be representatives from state emergency management to help places of worship continue to recover from Hurricane Florence.

The event features several speakers focused on equity, pandemic and disaster recovery and rural development.

