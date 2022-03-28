Advertisement

Part of Halifax County highway closed for maintenance

(WBTV File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2022
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Road work in Halifax County could cause delays Monday morning.

The Department of Transportation says the southbound lane of US-258 S near Phillips Road is closed. Crews will be performing maintenance work between Phillips Road and Grasunan Road near Scotland Neck.

Drivers in the area should find alternate routes. The work is expected to wrap up by 6 p.m.

