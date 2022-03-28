Advertisement

NCEL 03-27-22

NCEL 03-27-22
NCEL 03-27-22
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones gather at a funeral for Jaquille Jackson, a 13-year-old who was killed in a hit and...
Loved ones remember 13-year-old killed in hit and run
ECU Storm the Stadium 2022
ECU Storm the Stadium Saturday morning
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will...
Blinken reassures allies ahead of possible Iran deal
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden budget seeks minimum tax on households worth $100m

Latest News

NCEL 03-27-22
Beach access in Carteret Co. closed for dredging project
Fort Macon museum display rooms fully open for first time since Florence
The Craven County Sheriff's Office is looking for a UTV that was reported stolen in Harlowe on...
Authorities search for stolen UTV out of Craven County