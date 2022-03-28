Advertisement

NC native Ariana DeBose wins Oscar for best supporting actress

Ariana DeBose accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for...
Ariana DeBose accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "West Side Story" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Ariana DeBose lived up to Oscar predictions and followed the path of her West Side Story predecessor Rita Moreno.

DeBose won the best supporting actress trophy Sunday for her breakout performance as the fierce Anita, 60 years after Moreno claimed the award in 1962 for the original film version of the Broadway musical.

She becomes the first Afro-Latina and openly LGBTQ actor win in the category. Largely unknown in film circles before landing the coveted role, the 31-year-old North Carolina native became the clear Oscar favorite after an awards season full of victories.

DeBose beat out fellow nominees Jessie Buckley, Judi Dench, Kirsten Dunst and Aunjanue Ellis.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones gather at a funeral for Jaquille Jackson, a 13-year-old who was killed in a hit and...
Loved ones remember 13-year-old killed in hit and run
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
ECU Storm the Stadium 2022
ECU Storm the Stadium Saturday morning
President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will...
Blinken reassures allies ahead of possible Iran deal
Public beach access on Radio Island will temporarily close staring on Monday, Mar. 28.
Beach access in Carteret Co. closed for dredging project

Latest News

Owl trapped in Greenville home
Greenville police rescue owl trapped inside home
Peletah Ministries provides COVID-19 information.
Peletah Ministries COVID resources, hurricane relief event in New Bern
Part of Halifax County highway closed for maintenance
Registration for summer camps at Pitt Community College opens today