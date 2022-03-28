Man wanted for campground vehicle break-in

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A vehicle break-in at a campground on Sunday has deputies searching for a wanted man.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office today released surveillance photos of the man who ended up using a credit card stolen out of the vehicle at a nearby Harris Teeter.

The vehicle break-in happened at the Flanners Beach Campground, while the stolen credit card was used around 12:50 p.m. at the Harris Teeter on Waterscrape Way in New Bern.

Deputies say the man was in a burgundy or red car at the time.

Anyone with information on the man should call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.

