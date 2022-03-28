Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Fire and freeze threats for our area

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Because of dry and windy weather, a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is in effect through 7pm today for northern, inland areas. A Freeze Warning is in effect early Tuesday morning as a cold air mass settles over the area. Many will wake up to temperatures at or below 32° and day time highs will stay well below average, reaching the lower 50s Tuesday afternoon.

Warmer weather builds in quickly Wednesday with highs back in the 70s. A frontal system may bring stormy weather to us Thursday. Thursday is a FIrst Alert Weather Day.

Red Flag Warning 1pm Until 7pm (WITN)

A freeze warning is in effect from 3am to 9am Tuesday. Lows near 30 are expected for many inland areas.

Freeze Warning Tuesday morning (WITN)

Monday

Sunny, breezy and chilly with a high of 59. Wind: NW 10-20. Overnight low 30.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 52. Wind: N 5. Overnight low of 40.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 75. Wind: SE 5.

Thursday

Breezy and warmer with afternoon or evening storms. Wind: SE 5. Rain chance: 70%.

Friday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 75. W 10-15

