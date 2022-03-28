Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Fire and freeze threats for our area

A Red Flag Warning and a Freeze Warning cover much of ENC
First Alert Forecast for Monday, March 28th at 4:30am
By Phillip Williams
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Because of dry and windy weather, a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is in effect through 7pm today for northern, inland areas. A Freeze Warning is in effect early Tuesday morning as a cold air mass settles over the area. Many will wake up to temperatures at or below 32° and day time highs will stay well below average, reaching the lower 50s Tuesday afternoon.

Warmer weather builds in quickly Wednesday with highs back in the 70s. A frontal system may bring stormy weather to us Thursday. Thursday is a FIrst Alert Weather Day.

Red Flag Warning 1pm Until 7pm
Red Flag Warning 1pm Until 7pm(WITN)

A freeze warning is in effect from 3am to 9am Tuesday. Lows near 30 are expected for many inland areas.

Freeze Warning Tuesday morning
Freeze Warning Tuesday morning(WITN)

Monday

Sunny, breezy and chilly with a high of 59. Wind: NW 10-20. Overnight low 30.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 52. Wind: N 5. Overnight low of 40.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 75. Wind: SE 5.

Thursday

Breezy and warmer with afternoon or evening storms. Wind: SE 5. Rain chance: 70%.

Friday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 75. W 10-15

