Greenville police rescue owl trapped inside home

Owl trapped in Greenville home
Owl trapped in Greenville home(Greenville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An owl is back in the wild after being rescued from a home in Greenville over the weekend.

Greenville police responded to a home on Allendale Drive for reports of an owl trapped inside. When they got there, police say the owl was just “chilling” inside the home and photographs show the owl sitting on the stovetop.

Officers say the owl, who they nicknamed Steve, flew in through the garage before being rescued.

After being checked out by Animal Protective Services, the owl was released back into the wild.

