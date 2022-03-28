Greenville police rescue owl trapped inside home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An owl is back in the wild after being rescued from a home in Greenville over the weekend.

Greenville police responded to a home on Allendale Drive for reports of an owl trapped inside. When they got there, police say the owl was just “chilling” inside the home and photographs show the owl sitting on the stovetop.

Officers say the owl, who they nicknamed Steve, flew in through the garage before being rescued.

MEET STEVE 🦉 It’s not every day you get dispatched to a call for an owl “chilling” inside someone’s home. But that’s... Posted by Greenville, NC Police Department on Sunday, March 27, 2022

After being checked out by Animal Protective Services, the owl was released back into the wild.

