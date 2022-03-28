Advertisement

Greenville crash involves Pitt County EMS vehicle

The mishap happened around 11:50 a.m. at the intersection of East Fire Tower Road and Charles...
The mishap happened around 11:50 a.m. at the intersection of East Fire Tower Road and Charles Boulevard.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A crash just before lunch involving a Pitt County EMS vehicle has slowed traffic at one busy Greenville intersection.

The mishap happened around 11:50 a.m. at the intersection of East Fire Tower Road and Charles Boulevard.

The county paramedic response SUV and a Jeep collided. The Jeep has significant front-end damage.

There is no immediate word on any injuries or what caused the crash.

Traffic is moving through the intersection but at a slow pace.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

