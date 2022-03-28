ECU men’s basketball star Tristen Newton announces he is entering the transfer portal
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball star Tristen Newton announced on social media, on Monday, he is entering the transfer portal.
Tristen was the Pirates leading scorer this year averaging 17.7 points per game. He also averaged 4.8 rebounds. He played in all 30 games for ECU and averaged nearly 35 minutes on the floor. Newton made 2nd team all-conference.
ECU recently fired their head coach Joe Dooley and announced Michael Schwartz as his replacement.
Newton has two years of eligibility remaining.
