ECU men’s basketball star Tristen Newton announces he is entering the transfer portal

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball star Tristen Newton announced on social media, on Monday, he is entering the transfer portal.

Tristen was the Pirates leading scorer this year averaging 17.7 points per game. He also averaged 4.8 rebounds. He played in all 30 games for ECU and averaged nearly 35 minutes on the floor. Newton made 2nd team all-conference.

ECU, Thank you for welcoming me in with open arms. I want to thank my teammates and coaches because without you guys I’m no one! With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal for my last 2 years left of eligibility. Love forever Pirate Nation 🖤 pic.twitter.com/s53jbRVVQW — Tristen Newton (@D1Tristen) March 28, 2022

ECU recently fired their head coach Joe Dooley and announced Michael Schwartz as his replacement.

Newton has two years of eligibility remaining.

