ECU annual day of giving hits new record

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University said another record was made for its annual day of giving.

The university said $8.4 million was raised during the Pirate Nation Gives fundraising event last week.

ECU said that surpassed last year’s record of $6.5 million as well as this year’s goal.

More than 1,500 individual donors helped make it a record-breaking event.

“These gifts show the impact ECU has had on those who have studied here and taught here, and so many others who support the university, that they would give so generously to pay that forward,” Chancellor Philip Rogers said. “They enable us to create and continue important programs aimed at transforming and uplifting the region we call home.”

The annual day of giving is in its sixth year at East Carolina.

