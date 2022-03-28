Advertisement

ECU annual day of giving hits new record

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University said another record was made for its annual day of giving.

The university said $8.4 million was raised during the Pirate Nation Gives fundraising event last week.

ECU said that surpassed last year’s record of $6.5 million as well as this year’s goal.

More than 1,500 individual donors helped make it a record-breaking event.

“These gifts show the impact ECU has had on those who have studied here and taught here, and so many others who support the university, that they would give so generously to pay that forward,” Chancellor Philip Rogers said. “They enable us to create and continue important programs aimed at transforming and uplifting the region we call home.”

The annual day of giving is in its sixth year at East Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mishap happened around 11:50 a.m. at the intersection of East Fire Tower Road and Charles...
POLICE: Pitt County EMS driver to be charged in Greenville crash
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
Public beach access on Radio Island will temporarily close staring on Monday, Mar. 28.
Beach access in Carteret Co. closed for dredging project
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Fire and freeze threats for our area

Latest News

WHO AM I? Man caught on camera inside Roanoke Rapids home
WHO AM I? Man caught on camera inside Roanoke Rapids home
Police looking for Family Dollar thief
Police looking for Family Dollar thief
POLICE: Pitt County EMS driver to be charged in Greenville crash
POLICE: Pitt County EMS driver to be charged in Greenville crash
The mishap happened around 11:50 a.m. at the intersection of East Fire Tower Road and Charles...
POLICE: Pitt County EMS driver to be charged in Greenville crash