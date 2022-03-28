Advertisement

Average US gas price drops 6 cents over 2 weeks to $4.37

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 6 cents over the past two weeks to $4.37 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the decrease comes after nine straight weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.

The price at the pump is $1.42 higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.70 per gallon.

The average price of diesel is $5.16 a gallon, down 4 cents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones gather at a funeral for Jaquille Jackson, a 13-year-old who was killed in a hit and...
Loved ones remember 13-year-old killed in hit and run
ECU Storm the Stadium 2022
ECU Storm the Stadium Saturday morning
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will...
Blinken reassures allies ahead of possible Iran deal
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden budget seeks minimum tax on households worth $100m

Latest News

Moments before winning best actor for “King Richard," Smith marched on stage and appeared to...
Oscars: Will Smith hits Chris Rock after joke about wife
A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Beach access in Carteret Co. closed for dredging project