Authorities search for stolen UTV out of Craven County

The Craven County Sheriff's Office is looking for a UTV that was reported stolen in Harlowe on Sunday.
The Craven County Sheriff's Office is looking for a UTV that was reported stolen in Harlowe on Sunday.(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a UTV that was reportedly stolen on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said a 2021 HISUN Axis 500 UTV Mossy Oak Edition was stolen from the 400 block of Cahooque Creek Road in Harlowe early Sunday morning between 1:45 a.m. and 2:05 a.m.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect in the photo is asked to reach the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

