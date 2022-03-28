Authorities search for stolen UTV out of Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a UTV that was reportedly stolen on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said a 2021 HISUN Axis 500 UTV Mossy Oak Edition was stolen from the 400 block of Cahooque Creek Road in Harlowe early Sunday morning between 1:45 a.m. and 2:05 a.m.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect in the photo is asked to reach the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

