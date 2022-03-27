Karate Madness tournament in Kinston Saturday

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The 17th Annual Karate Madness tournament was held in Kinston this weekend displaying martial arts talents, technique and more.

The tournament was held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Kinston High School’s gym.

Tournament organizers say the event brought out competitors from all over North Carolina and surrounding states.

