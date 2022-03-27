Advertisement

Greenville Utilities continue Operation Spring Clean starting Sunday

(Jackson Parrish)
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities will continue “Operation Spring Clean” from March 27th through April 1st. The clean will extend in all areas northeast of the Tar River extending from Greene Street and Memorial Dr.to the end of the GUC’s water distribution system.

Operation Spring Clean is the annual preventive maintenance program to ensure that customers continue to receive high quality water. Cleaning will be conducted during 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to minimize inconvenience to customers.

All 722 miles of water distribution lines on GUC’s system will be cleaned. Cleaning involves opening fire hydrants and allowing them to flow freely for a short time.

