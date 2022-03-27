Advertisement

“Freezin for a Reason” event raises over $12,000 for area charities

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Women’s League said they raised over $12,000 for several charities across Pitt County Saturday at their “Freezin for a Reason” event.

During the event, nine challengers set out to raise money to keep them from having to jump into the Tar River. The challenger with the most votes/money earned could decide whether they wanted to go into the river or not.

Greenville Mayor, PJ Connelly took first place, saving him from the water, however organizers say he decided to jump in anyway alongside the other challengers.

Challengers included the mayor of Greenville, the Pitt County district attorney, ECU’s women’s basketball coach, area realtors, pastors, educators and business owners.

Challengers supported the following organizations; Coopstrong, JOY soup kitchen, JDRF, Daughters of Worth, NC stop Human Trafficking, Police Athletic League of Greenville, Third Street Education Center and Distinguished Young Women of Pitt County and Greenville,

The Greenville Women’s League says the money raised through the event will benefit eight different charities.

Amanda Willett with the Greenville Women’s League said they raised $12,200 total and all proceeds will go to the supported charities.

“We almost tripled our fundraising amount in the last week of the event. It goes to show the power of God, our community and social media. It’s really been amazing to see how it all came together to help these groups who do great work in the place we call home.”

Greenville Women's League, Amanda Willett

