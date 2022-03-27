Fort Macon museum display rooms fully open for first time since Florence

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Museum display rooms at one eastern North Carolina state park are fully reopening for the first time Sunday since Hurricane Florence.

According to Fort Macon state park officials, they are finally able to open museum display rooms following a “soft opening” last weekend.

Park Ranger, Benjamin Fleming said rooms that were damaged in Florence have been repaired/remodeled.

This weekend the park is hosting a “WW II Living History Weekend” where reenactors are giving talks and demonstrations Saturday and Sunday.

The event was from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday and will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

