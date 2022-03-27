Advertisement

Fort Macon museum display rooms fully open for first time since Florence

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Museum display rooms at one eastern North Carolina state park are fully reopening for the first time Sunday since Hurricane Florence.

According to Fort Macon state park officials, they are finally able to open museum display rooms following a “soft opening” last weekend.

Park Ranger, Benjamin Fleming said rooms that were damaged in Florence have been repaired/remodeled.

This weekend the park is hosting a “WW II Living History Weekend” where reenactors are giving talks and demonstrations Saturday and Sunday.

The event was from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday and will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Loved ones gather at a funeral for Jaquille Jackson, a 13-year-old who was killed in a hit and...
Loved ones remember 13-year-old killed in hit and run
ECU Storm the Stadium 2022
ECU Storm the Stadium Saturday morning
Family friendly ENC events happening on Saturday
Coastal Plains Dragway held its ribbon cutting today.
Raceway kicks off new season

Latest News

"Freezin for a Reason" event
“Freezin for a Reason” event raises over $12,000 for area charities
Greenville Utilities continue Operation Spring Clean starting Sunday
Bodies of Marines killed in NATO exercise returned to US
ECU Storm the Stadium Saturday morning